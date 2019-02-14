Having started his athletics career as a graduate assistant for Dick Tomey’s Arizona football teams in the mid-1990s, Mark Harlan took in his first home game between Arizona and Utah as the Utes’ athletic director.
Harlan worked at UA in a variety of roles early in his career, while also stopping at San Jose State and Northern Colorado, and then left Arizona to become UCLA’s senior associate AD for external relations in 2010.
From there, Harlan served as South Florida’s AD from 2014 until he was hired in the same role at Utah in June 2018.
After all that traveling, Harlan said it still felt “surreal” to be facing an Arizona team.
“It’s a special place,” Harlan said of UA. “There’s a lot of special people there.”