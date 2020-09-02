Harold "Wayne" Butler enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps December, 1943, and was sent to Miami Beach for basic training at the Army Air Forces Technical Training Command. From there he went to Aerial Gunnery School graduating as a top turret gunner on the B-24 Liberator. He was then offered a position with the fighter maintenance division and deployed overseas to the Air Transport Command, a Royal Air Force station in Cornwall, England. Pvt. Butler became a flight engineer on the C-47 and then advanced to the C-54 Skymaster, which in addition to transporting cargo, was used for carrying presidents, prime ministers, and military staff. Pvt. Butler's most memorable transport assignment was to the Potsdam Conference Aug. 2, 1945, where he snapped a photo of President Truman's plane on the tarmac. The "Big Three," Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin were all there. Pvt. Butler returned to the United States in 1945 and reenlisted in the Army Air Corps where he served until 1947. For his service in the Army Air Corps, PVT Butler received the Army Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European/Africa/Middle East Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Army and Air Force WWII Occupation Medal. In 1949, Butler joined the Air National Guard and in 1956 transferred to the newly formed 152nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron In Tucson, where CMSgt Butler was one of seven founding members and the first chief of the 162nd Wing. CMSgt Butler served in the Air National Guard for 34 years. Today at 97 years-old CMSgt Butler lives in Oro Valley with his supportive wife, Mary Ann.
