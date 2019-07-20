Harsh Parikh, one of the leading prep tennis players in Tucson history, won the ITA men’s singles championship last week in Claremont, Calif., beating USC’s Ryder Jackson, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7, to claim one of the top championships of his career. Ranked No. 1 in Arizona and No. 51 in America at his age group, Parikh will now enroll at Penn and the Wharton School of Business. He will also play tennis for the Ivy League school. His older brother, two-time state champion Yash Parikh, also a Catalina Foothills grad, will enter his junior season at Davidson after an All-Atlantic 10 conference, second-team, selection.