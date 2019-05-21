After nearly four years on Tucson’s far east side, Harvest on River, the sister of the popular Oro Valley restaurant Harvest, closed in March.
In an email to longtime customers, owners Reza and Lisa Shapouri blamed the closing on a disagreement with their landlord over terms of renewing their lease. Reza Shapouri said the lease terms were “just unacceptable. There is no responsible way for me to sign that lease.”
Meanwhile, the couple, whose flagship Harvest Restaurant in Oro Valley is one of the most popular restaurants on the northwest side, will open a wood-fired pizza restaurant sometime this summer in the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road at West Tangerine Road.
Read more here.