Harvey Cross and his twin sister Emma were born Christmas Day, 1923, in Charles City, Iowa, to Charles and Ruth Cross, arriving on their parents’ 16th wedding anniversary. Harvey enlisted in the Army in June 1943, and completed basic training at Camp Roberts, Calif., In March 1944, he was sent to England and served in the Third Battalion 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He became a bazooka operator due to his height (6 ft. 2 in). He saw combat in Holland, Belgium and Germany. On Dec. 20, 1944, he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge near Bastogne, Belgium. His family was notified by telegram in late January 1945, that he had been wounded in action. Several weeks later they learned he had succumbed to his wounds that same day, five days before his 21st birthday. His remains were returned to his hometown for reburial in 1949. His only living sibling, Elaine Cross, 91, lives in Rio Rico. As a child, she followed Harvey everywhere and still keeps his picture on her bedside table. She vividly remembers the day the telegram arrived ─ one with a black border ─ when she was 15 and getting ready for school. She misses him to this day.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
