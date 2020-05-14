Hattie Judd, Sunnyside

The abrupt end to the school year has a huge impact on its students, especially seniors. Many end of the year opportunities and events are lost and can not be rescheduled as time goes on and we will not be seniors again. These are quite upsetting to think about but other things that need discussion are how essential everyday things such as twice daily meals are ended as well. I understand some schools give out meals due to this reason but not everyone has the transportation to go and get those items. School was the only option for me and others that gave choices for a healthy breakfast and lunch. They are definitely not gourmet style meals but it is much better than the food that is offered at home. At home, I do not have the luxury of choices such as fresh fruit or fresh food as the food I end up eating is microwave dinners. When I would go to school I would have time set in my schedule to eat breakfast and lunch when at home it is all up to me. Living in a single parent household where they work long hours on regular days is tough, but when others have the option to not work doing the COVID-19 outbreak, my dad does not. He ends up working longer hours than before. It then gets hard to go to the grocery store to buy food that would last for at least a month's supply.
