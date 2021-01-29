 Skip to main content
Have a COVID-19 appointment today at Kino Stadium? Get there early
Tal Caspi, a volunteer, answers questions for members of the public before they receive their first vaccine shot for the coronavirus at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way in Tucson, Ariz., on January 18, 2021. Members of the public who fall into the Phase 1B group are eligible for the vaccine at this time. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old, educators and first responders.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Anyone with a Friday afternoon COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, is being asked to get there early.

The effort to get people with a Kino site appointment there as soon as possible is to try to beat a storm that's expected in Tucson later today, Pima County said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Anyone who can't get to the Kino site before the storm hits, will be rescheduled for an appointment the same day at Banner - University Medical Center North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. or at Kino at a later date, the news release said.

Meanwhile, the county said that beginning Monday, Feb. 1, the Kino site will open at 9 a.m., an hour later than it had been opening. Anyone with an appointment already set before 9 a.m. will be rescheduled.

For more information on Pima County’s COVID-19 vaccination process, go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

