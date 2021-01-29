Have a COVID-19 appointment today at Kino Stadium? Get there early

Anyone with a Friday afternoon COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way, is being asked to get there early.
The effort to get people with a Kino site appointment there as soon as possible is to try to beat a storm that's expected in Tucson later today, Pima County said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Anyone who can't get to the Kino site before the storm hits, will be rescheduled for an appointment the same day at Banner - University Medical Center North, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. or at Kino at a later date, the news release said.
Meanwhile, the county said that beginning Monday, Feb. 1, the Kino site will open at 9 a.m., an hour later than it had been opening. Anyone with an appointment already set before 9 a.m. will be rescheduled.
For more information on Pima County’s COVID-19 vaccination process, go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.