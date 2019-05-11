Hawaii Football May 11, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Aloha, Coach Tomey. ➡️ https://t.co/eZXcRce4O6 pic.twitter.com/Kj8rpNy1IS— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) May 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations. promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? A pilsner? A lager? Or something more stout, like a . . . stout? AP promotion spotlight Who's your TV mom? With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations. promotion spotlight What kind of craft beer are you? A pilsner? A lager? Or something more stout, like a . . . stout?