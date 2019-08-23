Arizona special-teams standout Thomas Reid III has a connection to Hawaii: He went to high school in Honolulu.
Reid’s father is a chef in the U.S. Army, so the family moved a lot. The younger Reid was born in Virginia. He also has lived in Kansas and North Carolina.
Reid attended Radford High School in Honolulu, where he starred in football and track and field. He was a two-time all-state selection in football and a two-time state champion as part of the 4x400 relay team.
It’s a good thing he had sports.
“I don't really like beaches and outdoor activities,” Reid said. “I don't know how to swim, and I don't really hike that much. So it's not really my type of place.
“But I liked it. I enjoyed it there. It's a really relaxed, chill place.”
Except on Friday and Saturday nights in the fall, when football is played all over the islands. Reid got a good feel for the high school football scene at Radford, which he helped lead to a state title.
“It's competitive,” Reid said. “A lot of people play hard, because a lot of people want to go to the next level there. That's what a lot of kids dream of.”