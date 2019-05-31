Friday morning was a time to honor and celebrate the life of former Arizona Wildcats head coach Dick Tomey.
Tomey passed away at 80 years old earlier in May following a five-month battle with lung cancer. He was the head coach at the UA over 14 seasons from 1987-2000 and became the all-time winningest head coach in program history with a 95-64-4 record.
Known for his ability to bring people from different backgrounds together, his passion for football and genuine love for the ones he cared about, thousands of Tomey's family members, friends, former players and colleagues gathered at McKale Center Friday morning to honor Tomey.
Here are a few video clips from a moving and emotional funeral service for Tomey.