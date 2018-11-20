After Brandon Williams decommitted from Arizona last March in the wake of the federal investigation into college basketball and an ESPN report alleging UA coach Sean Miller discussed a pay-for-play scheme, Williams took visits to Oregon and Gonzaga.
It was the second round for Few, who had already recruited Williams before he committed to Arizona.
"Love him, love him," Few said, but added that “it was a long haul with Brandon."
According to Williams’ stepdad, Chris Wright, Gonzaga tried to sell Williams on the idea of playing alongside Gonzaga point guard Josh Perkins in the way that Nigel Williams-Goss used to play with other point guards.
But Williams chose instead to play for the Wildcats, where he is being relied on heavily while sharing the backcourt with Justin Coleman.
“I don’t know if any of us ever felt that we knew what was going on with that recruitment, but he’s a neat kid,” Few said of Williams. “Neat family and he’s a heck of a player. That’s why all of us were trying like crazy to get him and I think now it’s showing why. You can see not only the talent but the confidence, kind of all that.”