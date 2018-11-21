I was running errands. Parking nearest my first stop, I attached my portable motor to my wheelchair, made one stop, and coasted downhill to my second. Filling two grocery bags, I set them on my lap, and began the climb to my car. I activated my motor for the assist, but it didn’t work. It was hot, over 100 degrees, and I doubted I could go uphill in the heat carrying groceries, but I had no choice. Part way, I hit a bump; my groceries tumbled off my lap, rolling across the parking lot. I was overheated and exhausted. A truck stopped and a stranger jumped out. He ran over, picked up my groceries, and pushed me to my car. His kindness meant so much to me.
Gail Lively