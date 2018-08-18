Entering April, Miller had just five active scholarship players returning, while Duke transfer Chase Jeter coming off a redshirt season. Miller added some much-needed high-level experience with Pitt transfer Ryan Luther and Samford transfer Justin Coleman, although UA’s frontcourt is still thin.
All four players slotted for the two post positions have had a history of injury, too: Luther missed big chunks of the past two seasons with foot injuries, Jeter suffered a disk injury as a Duke sophomore in 2016-17, Emmanuel Akot was hobbled with knee tendinitis last season and Ira Lee had shoulder surgery as a high school senior.
Miller: "In basketball there’s plenty of teams who have a healthy start-to-finish type of season and that’s one thing we’re hoping for this year. We’ve had some amazing setbacks over the last four or five years and to our credit, our depth and resiliency won out in many regards. This year we’re more vulnerable, especially up front.
"Staying healthy is a big key for all our players, especially Chase. Ryan’s very similar to Chase in that he’s been through the ACC, had a big role and played for two tremendous coaches in Jamie Dixon and Kevin Stallings. Like Chase, he’s high-character and very experienced. This is a guy who’s been through a lot of different things.
"We believe in our team doctors and foot specialists. We really ran (Luther) through the gamut this summer to make sure that there wasn’t something that maybe they had missed at Pitt. It comes down to Ryan being smart and getting him some extra rest. He’s really, really strong but the flexibility is something he’s spent a lot of time on."