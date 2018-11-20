Because Gonzaga coach Mark Few is a friend of Miller's and has played his UA teams five times already – with the last three games being decided by an average of five points — he wasn’t buying all that stuff about how rough it would be for the Wildcats because they lost five starters from last season.
“Anytime you play Sean’s teams, they’re tough,” Few said after Gonzaga beat Illinois on Monday. “They’re going to get right in your grill and they’ll guard you. They’re physical, and it looks to me like they seem to be really playing together well and have some nice flow on the offensive end.
"I remember this summer when people were starting to write them off and I kept telling the staff, they have like six or seven five-star guys. Just because they played behind upperclassmen last year doesn't mean they lost all their ability."
Actually, only Chase Jeter was a five-star player but several others rated four stars.