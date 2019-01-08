Asked again this week about freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive, who played only 6 of 45 possible minutes on Saturday against Utah, Miller said again that he loves the freshman guard’s talent, attitude and confidence. But this time Miller also noted that the 6-5 Doutrive is 173 pounds and that sometimes on the wing “he can be matched up with a guy 230 ... that’s 57 pounds and it’s not to his advantage.”
Leading scorer Brandon Randolph is even skinner on the wing – listed at 6-6 and 175 pounds – but Miller indicated Doutrive needed time before becoming a full-time factor.
“I think his future is really, really bright,” Miller said. “But there’s time and circumstances (in which) it’s just not in the cards to put him in a position to be successful.”