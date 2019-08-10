In the wake of Arizona guard Brandon Williams’ knee problems, it’s not inconceivable that freshman point guard Nico Mannion could lead the Pac-12 in minutes played.
How many minutes is that? Let’s say 36 per game or so, because there is not another true point guard on Arizona’s 2019-20 active roster.
A year ago, Oregon State point guard Stevie Thompson Jr. led the Pac-12 with 36.6 minutes per game; Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard averaged 35.5 minutes. Given the excess of timeouts and play stoppages in college basketball, that’s not an unbearable workload, but UA coach Sean Miller has never used anyone, at any position, that much.
Last year’s starting point guard, Justin Coleman, averaged 30.9 minutes per game. Nick Johnson played 33.1 minutes per game in 2013-14. Johnson, a junior, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year.
This means Miller will have to stray from his substitution patterns, in which, almost without fail, he refreshes his lineup at every TV timeout.
This puts a heavy burden on Mannion; who knows how he’ll respond to being “The Man” from the moment he plays his first college game? Grad transfer Max Hazzard is not a true point guard; he played 28 minutes per game last year at UC Irvine and had a 76-47 assist-to-turnover ratio. How good was that? ASU’s talented point guard Remy Martin had a 160-67 assist-to-turnover ratio last season.
Dylan Smith, you say? He had 35 assists last year, four fewer than power forward Ryan Luther’s 39.
So it’s on Mannion, which isn’t breaking news.
There is strong precedent that asking Mannion to carry an unusually heavy load won’t be too much. As a freshman in 1999-2000, Arizona’s Jason Gardner averaged 36.6 minutes per game and was superb, a first-team freshman All-American. As a freshman in 2007-08, combo guard Jerryd Bayless averaged 35.7 minutes per game and became a lottery pick.
No one in UA history has played more minutes per game than Steve Kerr did in his sophomore season of 1985-86. Kerr averaged 38.4 minutes and had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Arizona won its first-ever Pac-10 championship and Kerr became a star.
Now it’s Mannion’s turn.