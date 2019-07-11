“This is it right here. This is Peach Jam, which I think speaks for itself as having the best teams in the best league.”
— Five-star 2020 guard Josh Christopher, a guard from Southern California who is playing for Vegas Elite.
“This is it right here. This is Peach Jam, which I think speaks for itself as having the best teams in the best league.”
— Five-star 2020 guard Josh Christopher, a guard from Southern California who is playing for Vegas Elite.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.