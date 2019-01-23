“USC is a lot like the team that we had a year ago, maybe the last couple of years, in that we had both a four and a five who could beat you around the rim. It’s kind of how the game used to be played, where there’s two big guys not just one. The thing that’s really tough to deal with about USC is Rakocevic and Boatwright can both score around the basket, both are excellent passers. And (USC) does an amazing job of getting them the ball in the right position. They’re both very mobile as well.
"(Rakocevic) averages four offensive rebounds a game, which is astonishing. That’s a special talent he has. One of the things that’s been striking about him is he’s got great hands. He can catch the ball in traffic. He’s not just a back-to-the-basket player. So (it’s about) keeping him off the glass, and making sure we match his motor.” — UA coach Sean Miller