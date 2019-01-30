“When you get 20 rebounds in a game ... that’s crazy.” Sean Miller on what Zylan Cheatham brings to the court, and how a combination of players has made ASU a threat. pic.twitter.com/6NtXGxcttr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 29, 2019
“They’re deeper (than last season), have more forwards, more length on the court. I think Dort is one of the best freshmen in our conference, if not the country. He’s physical and strong; he reminds me a lot of Rawle Alkins the way he’s built, and for such a young player he’s got a great confidence about him that can permeate through their roster. ...
“Remy Martin gained valuable experience, he was a very good freshman on their team last year, and he’s picked right up where he left off and like Dort he has a lot of confidence, adds a lot to their team with playmaking, steals, scoring — he loves to take big shots. And Zylan Cheatham maybe has been the best addition to any team in our conference. When you get 20 rebounds or more in a game, that’s crazy. That’s to his credit. The fact that he’s averaging over 10 rebounds a game I think speaks to his talent, and he plays with a big motor.”
— UA coach Sean Miller