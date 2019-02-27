Oregon State 's Ethan Thompson, right, is defended by USC's Elijah Weaver during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles.

“Tres Tinkle, Stephen Thompson and Ethan Thompson, those guys are not only talented, but they’ve been through the battles, been through the ups and downs of a college basketball season. So I think when you look at their performances, you can see why Oregon State’s had the season that they’ve had.

“We have to do a really good job against all three of them, but in particular Tres Tinkle. I mean, statistically, he jumps off the page. He’s one heck of a player. I’m certain that his career will go down as one of the best in Oregon State’s recent history. You look at a guy like that, playing a home game in late February, we’ve got to be ready for him.”

— UA coach Sean Miller