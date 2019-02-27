“Tres Tinkle, Stephen Thompson and Ethan Thompson, those guys are not only talented, but they’ve been through the battles, been through the ups and downs of a college basketball season. So I think when you look at their performances, you can see why Oregon State’s had the season that they’ve had.
“We have to do a really good job against all three of them, but in particular Tres Tinkle. I mean, statistically, he jumps off the page. He’s one heck of a player. I’m certain that his career will go down as one of the best in Oregon State’s recent history. You look at a guy like that, playing a home game in late February, we’ve got to be ready for him.”
— UA coach Sean Miller