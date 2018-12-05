“Mark Pope was a really good player and skill guy for as big as he is. The way he coaches maybe follows suit to maybe how he played: They’re smart, skilled. He knows really what he’s doing and they’ve got a very, very dangerous team. They have handoffs and cutting and they can really cut you up on offense with the way they move the ball. And for us it’s going from one style to the next. UConn really pressures ... and Utah Valley doesn’t so to be able to kind of put that game behind us and move to a different style of defense and offense that’s going to be a challenge for sure.”
— UA coach Sean Miller