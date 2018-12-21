“They’re very organized offensively in terms of their ball-screen motion and how they do things. Their frontcourt guys do an amazing job of sprinting and then changing angles at the last minute. They had our guards really confused at times in terms of being able to get over a screen, or be able to contain the dribble. … They have a great point guard (Shorts). He’s really, really quick and they get to the paint and open the floor up.”
— Indiana coach Archie Miller, after the Hoosiers came back to beat UC Davis 76-62 on Nov. 23 at Bloomington, Indiana.