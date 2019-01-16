Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman, center, gives his team a last bit of encouragement before their NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Jan 10, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon.

Altman is “really using his depth and his youth and his quickness to pressure. They are trapping, they’re full-court pressing and creating a ton of turnovers. ... On the offensive end, they do an outstanding job of getting second shots. They don’t do it with players at 6-10, 250. They do it with wings and guards and a couple of bigs who just relentlessly crash the offensive glass. … The two keys for us are to make them miss and when they do, do as good of a job as we can of blocking out and getting those rebounds that have sometimes haunted us this season.” — UA coach Sean Miller