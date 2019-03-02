“Paul White is a really difficult matchup. In (a big lineup), I would call him the two. Most of the time he plays the four, but they often play real small and bring him into the five and Louis King into four. They do a great job offensively and in isolations getting the ball to (White) in a position where he can create mismatches. So I think part of it is just being ready for the versatility of their lineups. But no matter who they play, they’re going to press, they’re going to play a matchup zone.”
— UA coach Sean Miller