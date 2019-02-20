“I think they’re still playing hard and they might have shortened their bench from the last time we were there. I know Harris-Dyson is playing a little bit bigger role than the first time that we played him, but the guy that stands out for me watching Cal is Justice Sueing. He hurt us last year when he was a freshman, he hurt us (this year) in game one. He’s a tough matchup. … He draws fouls (141 free throws taken) and we have to be careful because you know he could put one of our good players in foul trouble. He’s an excellent offensive rebounder. He’s more of a driver then he is a 3-point shooter but he’s a really difficult matchup when they play him at the four and when he plays the small forward, he tries to take advantage of his size.”
— UA coach Sean Miller