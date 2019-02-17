Tyler Bey is really playing the best basketball of his career, getting 17 rebounds against Arizona State. Like a sophomore does a lot of times he kind of grows and you can really see that. And (Wright) speaks for himself. He offensive rebounds. Against Arizona State, I thought he had a stretch in the second half where I thought he almost took over the game, passing, making his teammates better, scoring at the rim. He’s so physically strong when he drives and he’ll knock in an open 3. Plus defensively he does a lot of good things for Colorado.”
Defensively “they play man-to-man and they play zone. We didn’t play well offensively in the second half of the game against Colorado (last month), and they were playing zone at that time. I don’t know if it was the zone or sometimes we have those moments on offense. But the first half against Colorado we had 39 points. We were very efficient, guys were moving, making good plays. Hopefully, we can be that team (this time).”
— UA coach Sean Miller