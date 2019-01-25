“Jaylen Hands has a much different and bigger role than he did last year. I think Kris Wilkes is one of the best players in our conference, if not the country. There aren’t many players they’ll score on us in transition. They play the fastest tempo of any team we’ve payed and have so many different guys who are good in transition. That’s what they do. And obviously turnovers, bad shots that ignites that.
"If we can have another single-digit turnover night that would be really, really important. And they’re a capable offensive rebounding team. They have size, athleticism and depth. They can really hurt you with second shots and that’s a concern with us right now.”
— UA coach Sean Miller