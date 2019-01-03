Sean Miller on the challenge of facing Colorado and sophomore guard McKinley Wright: “He’s a better version of himself.” pic.twitter.com/VEEiLKZKPP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 1, 2019
“They have a team of great depth where they don’t just rely on their starting five. McKinley Wright is obviously is a very, very good player and he’s unique. One thing we learned a year ago is he’s a very good offensive rebounder. You don’t say that a lot about a point guard but he can really hurt you by getting second shots. We respect Colorado’s rebounding a great deal. I think that’s one of the strengths of their team. Tyler Bey is also excellent player. He was very good as a freshman and he’s added to what he did a year ago. I think he’s going to be one of the best forwards in the Pac-12. And I think the pace of play for Colorado this year is up. They thrive in transition and really seem to be playing at a faster tempo than maybe they were in the past year or so.”
— UA coach Sean Miller