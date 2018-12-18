Arizona runs a “pack defense, a lot like we saw against (North Dakota State, and a lot like we’re gonna see at (South Dakota State). The difference is they reach and they force turnovers. They close hard on guys. It looks like you’re one-on-one in an island and all of a sudden there comes two sets of hands. We gotta take advantage of that and get the ball to move from side to side. There’s some particular screens you can set to get shots if you’re willing to execute those screens. … The problem is (the Wildcats) are huge and athletic.”
— Montana coach Travis DeCuire, after the Grizzlies beat North Dakota State on Monday