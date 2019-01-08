KZ Okpala, right, and Southern California's Shaqquan Aaron in action during an NCAA college basketball game between USC and Stanford, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. 

“Okpala was one of our conference’s best overall freshmen a year ago and he’s such a unique player because he’s a perimeter player who’s 6-foot-8. A year ago, although he could really drive the ball he didn’t shoot the 3-point shot. You can tell he’s put in a lot of work. Daejon Davis, I would say the same thing about him: He’s a big, strong, physical guard and he’s picked up right where he left off. You have those two guys and a talented freshman in (Ryan), who’s one of the best freshmen in the conference this year.

— UA coach Sean Miller