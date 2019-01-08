“Okpala was one of our conference’s best overall freshmen a year ago and he’s such a unique player because he’s a perimeter player who’s 6-foot-8. A year ago, although he could really drive the ball he didn’t shoot the 3-point shot. You can tell he’s put in a lot of work. Daejon Davis, I would say the same thing about him: He’s a big, strong, physical guard and he’s picked up right where he left off. You have those two guys and a talented freshman in (Ryan), who’s one of the best freshmen in the conference this year.
— UA coach Sean Miller