Gunnell verbally committed to the Wildcats in June 2018. He cited his familiarity with Sumlin and Mazzone as, a well as "talking to the president." UA president Robert C. Robbins, a onetime Texas resident and massive football fan, talked to the quarterback prospect during his visit to Tucson.
Gunnell came away impressed.
“It was the first time I ever talked to a school president,” Gunnell said. “That was sweet. He made sure he was around. He wanted to see me.”
There was good reason for Robbins' excitement: At the time he committed, Gunnell was the highest-rated quarterback to pick the UA since Shea Patterson. Patterson never enrolled at the UA, instead playing at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan.