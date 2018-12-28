Nevada head coach Jay Norvell on writing the book “Complete Wide Receiver” and how he decided to become an author: “Everybody has a book in them.” pic.twitter.com/FETMuDdDTF— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) December 28, 2018
Norvell wrote the book on wide receivers. You can look it up — and the coach wouldn’t mind if you bought it, too.
Nevada’s coach wrote “Complete Wide Receiver” in 2012, while he was the co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. Norvell talked Friday about the challenges of putting pen to paper; he woke up at 4 a.m. every morning during two straight offseasons to finish the 217-page tome. He now gives it away to his players.
Norvell initially resisted the overture from Human Kinetics, which he now calls “one of the great creators of athletic manuscripts in the world.” A quick retort from his wife — ‘When is anybody ever going to ask you to write a book again?” — changed his mind.
“And I looked at her, and I go, ‘as usual, you’re right,’” he said. “I believe everybody has a book in them. It’s just a matter of getting an opportunity to write it.”