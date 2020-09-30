 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Head coach Adia Barnes

Head coach Adia Barnes

  • Updated

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes watches the Arizona Wildcats on offense during the second half of Arizona’s 77-42 win over the Tennessee Lady Tigers at McKale Center on December 12th, 2019.

Fifth year as Arizona's head coach. Led the Wildcats to a 24-7 record in 2019-20 which is tied for second-most wins in program history.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News