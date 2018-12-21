Since making 6 of 15 3-pointers to start the season, UA forward Ryan Luther suffered a finger injury and has been bounced from the starting lineup in favor of Emmanuel Akot.
In December so far, Luther has made just 2 of 10 3-pointers while averaging 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, though he pulled down six rebounds, with four on the offensive end, against Montana on Wednesday.
“Ryan has to play with a belief and a confidence,” Miller said after the Wildcats beat Montana on Wednesday. “He rebounded well. But he’s one of the team’s best shooters and at times he’s scored around the basket. I know he can do it. He has a situation in his hand which, with every day that goes by, I think that will be gone.
“But he’s in his own head right now and the only thing that solves that is hard work and just making it happen in the game. When he plays with confidence and plays well, that’s when we’ve been at our best.”