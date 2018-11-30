5 Bijan Robinson, RB, Salpointe Catholic
When discussing Salpointe’s offense, it’s impossible not to talk about one of the most talented running backs in Southern Arizona. Bijan Robinson is fourth in Arizona with 2,245 rushing yards on the season, surpassing a school record set by Chris Hopkins in 1991. Robinson broke Cam Denson’s single-season touchdown record (35) from 2012; both records came in the Lancers' 53-6 win over Sahuaro in the 4A semifinals. In last season’s state title game at Arizona Stadium, Robinson was still able to rush for 164 yards on 24 carries, but no touchdowns. If the Lancers want to win, Robinson will have to find the end zone at least once.
9 Seth Robinson, EDGE, Scottsdale Saguaro
The Sabercats will be without linebacker Damian Sellers and cornerback Kelee Ringo, both 2020 college prospects that have college offers from USC, Oregon, Alabama, Washington and LSU. The next man up to stop the run: senior edge rusher Seth Robinson, who is verbally committed to play for UNLV next season. If Salpointe’s offensive line doesn’t contain him, the Robinsons (no relation) will be meeting each other frequently Friday night.