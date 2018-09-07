78 Donovan Laie, Arizona
The true freshman acquitted himself well in his first college start. It’ll only get harder in Week 2. Because of the presence of Ed Oliver in the middle of Houston’s defense, Laie likely won’t get much double-team help from LG Tshiyombu Lukusa.
94 Isaiah Chambers, Houston
Chambers also made his college debut last week after redshirting at TCU in 2016 and sitting out ’17 as a transfer. All he did was record three sacks off the bench. Chambers was the No. 7 strong-side defensive end in the class of ’16, per 247Sports.com.