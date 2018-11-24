3 Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
The sophomore is the foundation of the ASU offense. Benjamin needs 122 yards to set a new school record; the mark of 1,565 by Woody Green has stood since 1972. Benjamin has rushed for 70 first downs, second most in the nation entering this week.
7 Colin Schooler, LB, Arizona
Even when the defense struggles, Schooler produces. He racked up 13 more tackles, including 2.5 TFLs, at Washington State last week. Schooler also missed some tackles, and Benjamin can be a load at 200 pounds. Getting as many hats to the ball as possible would be wise.