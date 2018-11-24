14 Khalil Tate, QB, Arizona
Tate knows Robertson well; they were high school teammates in Gardena, California. Tate has played his best ball of 2018 since returning from an ankle injury, throwing 12 TD passes in three games. He also has shown flashes of his ’17 form as a runner.
8 Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State
The freshman has emerged as ASU’s top defensive player. He leads the team in tackles (72), stops for losses (8.5) and sacks (five). The Sun Devils dearly missed him in the first half at Oregon last week; Robertson had to sit out because of a targeting foul.