8 Lathan Ransom, DB/WR, Salpointe Catholic
Salpointe’s star athlete and four-star safety Lathan Ransom recently picked up an offer to play college ball at Notre Dame. So far this season, Ransom has proven to be a Division I athlete as a safety, but also leads the Lancers in receiving (580) and kick return yards (449).
88 Hayden Hatten, TE/MLB, Scottsdale Saguaro
Expect to see Ransom create most of his tackles against Saguaro tight end Hayden Hatten, a 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound tight end who’s verbally committed to Brown for the 2019 season. Hatten averages 19.1 yards per catch this season and hauled in eight touchdowns. If Salpointe stacks the box to contain Israel Benjamin, there could be a few one-on-one matchups between Ransom and Hatten. The 50-50 balls could decide the outcome of the game.