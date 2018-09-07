2 Lorenzo Burns, Arizona
Burns recorded a career-high three pass breakups vs. BYU. Burns’ coverage was sticky all night. He had trouble at times last season against bigger receivers. Every wideout in Houston’s two-deep is listed at 6 feet or taller.
5 Marquez Stevenson, Houston
Stevenson isn’t the biggest UH receiver, but he might be the most explosive. After missing most of his first two seasons because of injuries, Stevenson caught five passes for 107 yards, including a 57-yard TD, against Rice.