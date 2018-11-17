19 Shawn Poindexter, WR, Arizona
All Poindexter does is score touchdowns. OK, that’s not all he does. But each of Poindexter’s past four catches has resulted in a TD, and he has six in his past three games. At 6-5, Poindexter is a tough cover in the red zone.
3 Darrien Molton, CB, Washington State
Molton is WSU’s most experienced and productive corner. He has 45 career starts and leads the Cougars with nine pass breakups. Like the other starting corners, Molton is listed at 5-10. Colorado’s 6-2 Laviska Shenault Jr. had 10 catches for 102 yards last week.