1 Tony Fields II, LB, Arizona
Fields is Arizona’s quickest linebacker, and his range will be put to the test in Pullman. Tailbacks are essentially fifth receivers in WSU’s Air Raid attack, and Fields will be responsible for tracking them. He ranks second on the team with 73 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs.
32 James Williams, RB, Washington State
Wait, we’re spotlighting a tailback in a Mike Leach offense? Fun fact: Williams is the Cougars’ leading receiver. The redshirt junior has two games with 10 receptions and one with nine. He also leads WSU with 12 touchdowns.