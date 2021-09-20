Promo grande
For Star subscribers: The restaurant chain sells steakburgers, hot dogs and custard treats. This will be its fourth location in Tucson.
Two people were killed when a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak crashed into another vehicle.
Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
For Star subscribers: The water savings from fallowing by farmers along the Colorado River in Southern California will save up to 180,000 acre feet of water.
The Cats lose to the Lumberjacks for the first time since 1932; the UA opens Pac-12 play next week at No. 4 Oregon.
While summer is not Tucson's prime time for restaurant openings, a few standouts such as Janet & Ray's have recently graced our city. Here's a roundup of all the new restaurants in Tucson.
The Youniverse Selfie Museum in Tucson, Arizona is celebrating its grand opening on September 15. The selfie museum has nearly 50 handmade photo sets, including horror displays, to help create a lifetime of photographic memories.
Records related to the election review by Cyber Ninjas — the firm Senate Republicans hired — are public, the court held in rejecting lawmakers' effort to keep them secret.
For Star subscribers: Commonly known as caterpillar hunters, native Calosoma beetles are gathering in huge numbers across Tucson.
For Star subscribers: Arizona's current $12.15 an hour minimum wage could climb up to $12.80, based on new state consumer data. Here's what to know.
