Existing law contains open-ended questions that health-care providers are supposed to ask concerning the reason for an abortion. That includes whether the procedure is elective or due to an issue of maternal or fetal health.
The new statute gets more specific, with women asked about specific medical conditions and whether the procedure is being sought because the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. And women also will be questioned on whether they are being coerced into the abortion, whether they are the victim of sex trafficking and whether they are the victim of domestic violence.
A somewhat-related measure spells out for the first time in Arizona law what a judge hearing a divorce case must consider when there are fertilized embryos.
Current law gives judges no particular guidance if there is a dispute, with courts often deciding based on any contract the couple signed while still married. The new law says a court must give the embryos to the parent who promises to bring them to term, even if it is the father’s girlfriend or new wife and even if the former wife or biological parent objects.
Another new law requires the state health director to adopt rules for the operation of “sober living” homes, facilities designed to provide a place for people to live while they are dealing with alcohol or drug problems.
Individuals who wrongfully claim their pets are service animals will be subject to $250 fines.
And look out for 200-pound robots, which are now authorized to make deliveries along city sidewalks.