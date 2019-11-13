HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Caregiving is complicated and it's common to feel overwhelmed and confused. Join with others who are feeling the same to share your questions, get ideas, and feel less alone. 9-10 a.m. Nov. 18. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Stroke Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. For stroke survivors and their care partners. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 18. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Journey for Control: Diabetes Workshop — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Free, four-week educational group sessions will give you the information and tools you need to stay in control. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 20 and 27. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.
Alzheimer's Assn Caregiver Support Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Support for caregivers of those with Alzheimer's. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 322-6601. tmcaz.com.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Group — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Join us for support, education and discussion. This event is for adults. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 21. 594-5580.
PWR! Gym Presents: November Wellness Series — Parkinson Wellness Recovery Gym (PWR! Gym), 140 W. Fort Lowell Road. Dr. Philip Johnson will be speaking about Movement Disorder Alleviation Therapy (MDAT). MDAT is a therapy developed by Dr. Johnson as a non-medical intervention for treating motor and non-motor symptoms of movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 21. 591-5346. pwr4life.org.