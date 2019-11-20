HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Film: A Common Sense Approach to Communication — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Films and discussion on Alzheimer's disease for care partners or family of someone with a dementia. Learn the best ways to communicate with someone with dementia. 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 26. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.