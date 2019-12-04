HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 10. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. . 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Dementia Friends Information Session — Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road. In a Dementia Friends Session, you will learn about dementia, what it’s like to live with dementia, and actions you can take to support people living with dementia in your community. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 12. 694-6889. eventbrite.com.