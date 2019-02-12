HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Healthy Living with Ongoing Health Conditions — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Interactive workshop for those living with ongoing health conditions and their caregivers. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Walk With A Doc — Rillito River Park - Swan and Camp Lowell Entrance, Ramada on South Bank East of Swan Road. Laurie Dodd, MD, discussing Lifestyle Medicine. Walk covers 1-2 mile course on level ground. 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 23. 795-7985. walkwithadoc.org.
Get Your Rear in Gear — Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Drive. Celebrate cancer survivors, support caregivers, and remember those who left us too soon. Participants can also stroll through a giant inflatable colon and see what a doctor sees during a colonoscopy – from a healthy colon wall to how a polyp progresses from harmless into stage IV colorectal cancer. 7:30-11 a.m. Feb. 24. $45. 1-952-378-1237. join.coloncancercoalition.org.