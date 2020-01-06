You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Health and wellness
HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS

Health and wellness

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo — DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Raffle, prize giveaways and live entertainment for those 50 and up. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. 1-602-717-0806.

US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway. Different modalities are used in the support group such as: developing coping skills, decision making models, role-playing, assertiveness training, guided imagery, meditation, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 8. 1-800-910-0664.

Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. To schedule an appointment, please call 520-694-1471. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 11.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20
Local news

'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

  • Updated

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News