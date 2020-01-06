Health and wellness

All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Lovin’ Life After 50 Expo — DoubleTree by Hilton Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Raffle, prize giveaways and live entertainment for those 50 and up. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 8. 1-602-717-0806.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway. Different modalities are used in the support group such as: developing coping skills, decision making models, role-playing, assertiveness training, guided imagery, meditation, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 8. 1-800-910-0664.
Sight Savers Free Eye Screenings — St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, 140 W. Speedway. Free eye screenings for cataracts, glaucoma, complications related to diabetes, macular degeneration, and dry eye. To schedule an appointment, please call 520-694-1471. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 11.