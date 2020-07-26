Support Group Started for Those Whose Spouse or Partner has Died During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Mourning the death of a spouse or partner is hard. When that loss happens during a pandemic, it becomes even more difficult.
Losing one's significant other at any time can be traumatic and is always life changing. For many of those whose partner has died during the pandemic, they face even more challenges with fewer resources. Imagine what many have gone through - having to sit outside the hospital as their partner is dying because they were not allowed to enter – meaning no bearing witness, no goodbye, no last rites. Then, imagine not being able to have a funeral or memorial service, not being able to have friends and family visit for support. In short, many of the previous resources and supports that spousal survivors rely upon to help them through grief and mourning are not available. This has been the reality for many who have lost their spouse/partner during this pandemic. It has made a traumatic situation even more so.
Kathleen Pickrel, founder and CEO of Choose Congruency Coaching is forming an online support group for this unique group of people – those who have lost their significant other during the pandemic and are in need of important support to address their emotional experience. Kathleen, herself became a widow in 2014 and wants to provide this additional support because, as she says, “It was hard enough despite all of the great support I received when my husband died. It is difficult to comprehend what it must be like for those who have lost their partner during this time.”
This group is online and has no charge. For additional information, contact Kathleen Pickrel at 520-775-1963 or contact@ChooseCongruency.com.
